Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million.
Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
