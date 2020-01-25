Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

