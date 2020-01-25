Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004519 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $3.81 million and $306,191.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,665,984 coins and its circulating supply is 10,141,735 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

