Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004141 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and QBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $26.85 million and approximately $451,655.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,461,498 coins and its circulating supply is 77,461,393 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bitfinex, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

