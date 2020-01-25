Metal Hits Market Cap of $14.82 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Metal has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

