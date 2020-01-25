MESG (MESG) Achieves Market Cap of $647,086.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. MESG has a market capitalization of $647,086.00 and approximately $1.34 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, MESG has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,554,571 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MESG is mesg.com . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

