Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) Insider Sells £369,000 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total value of £369,000 ($485,398.58).

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.57.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

