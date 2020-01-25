Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 224,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,442. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.