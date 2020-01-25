MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Down 7%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, 758,816 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 567,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $151,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.