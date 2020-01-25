MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $142,273.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CPDAX, Bittrex and Kryptono. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $142,273.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05555230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00128112 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, DEx.top, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, CPDAX, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kryptono and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.