Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
