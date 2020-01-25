Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

