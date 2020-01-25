Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

