Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65.
