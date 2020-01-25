McCutchen Group LLC Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McCutchen Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.21. 831,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,517. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

