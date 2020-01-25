McCutchen Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.37. 906,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

