MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 363,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,461. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 270,868 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $2,720,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

