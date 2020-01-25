Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 72,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,416. The firm has a market cap of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,927.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

