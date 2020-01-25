Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 72,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,416. The firm has a market cap of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,927.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
