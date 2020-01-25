Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 308,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,669. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 229,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

