Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,014. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06.
In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Masimo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
