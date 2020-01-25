Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,014. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Masimo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

