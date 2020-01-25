MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,012. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.