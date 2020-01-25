Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

MRO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 14,343,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

