Manna (MANNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Manna has a market cap of $153,303.00 and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Manna has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000232 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,265.96 or 0.98363552 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,613,605 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,599 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.