Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $763.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manchester United by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Manchester United by 6.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Manchester United by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 23.3% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.