Man Group (LON:EMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Get Man Group alerts:

LON:EMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.55 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.