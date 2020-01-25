MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 6.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.36, approximately 567,775 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 304,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

MMYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

