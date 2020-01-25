Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 1,286,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown University acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

