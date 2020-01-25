Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 448,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

