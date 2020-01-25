Lympo Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $13,914.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.03128756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Allbit, Gate.io, HADAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.