LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitrue, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.