Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.23. 3,670,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,279. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

