Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

