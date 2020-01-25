Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KEMET were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KEMET by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KEMET by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

