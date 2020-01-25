Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

