Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after buying an additional 588,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in J M Smucker by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

