Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $43,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $6,088,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.