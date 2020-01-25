Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

NYSE:AWI opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

