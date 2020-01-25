Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.50. 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

