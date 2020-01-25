Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 6,217,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,564. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.