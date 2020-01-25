Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cross Research

Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

