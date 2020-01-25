Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 540,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 122,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

