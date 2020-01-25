Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $11,413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $6,247,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

