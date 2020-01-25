Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 5,406 ($71.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,921.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

