Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.