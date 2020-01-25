Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 7,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $471.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

