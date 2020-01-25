Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.56. 16,731,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

