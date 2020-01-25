Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 266,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,906. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

