Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.20. 3,525,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $60.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

