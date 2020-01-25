Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Home Bancshares by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 152,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

