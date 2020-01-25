LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Outperform

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 1,021,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,008. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

