LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BBA Icatu Securities

BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BBA Icatu Securities currently has target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.84.

LTM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,008. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

