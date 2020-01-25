Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,102. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $119,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $117,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

