Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $238.05 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.